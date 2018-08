LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - Two women, a 4-year-old boy and four dogs were killed in a house fire on Mayflower Street in Lincoln Park early Saturday.

Officials said the bodies were discovered after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.