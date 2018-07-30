2 years later, Oakland County jogger's shooting death remains unsolved

DETROIT - It's been two years since Ally Brueger was shot and killed while running along a road in Rose Township.

The investigation remains open and Michigan State Police are seeking any tips on the case:

MSP Request for the Public’s Assistance: The Michigan State Police, Metro North Detective Bureau is still actively investigating the homicide of Ally Brueger that occurred on July 30, 2016 at approximately 2 00 PM. Investigation revealed that Ally was jogging in the area of 11240 Fish Lake Road in Rose Township when a unknown person(s) shot her in the back with a shotgun. Ally was known to jog this same route almost daily.



Detectives are looking for any information, no matter how small, from anyone who may have seen Ally jogging that day or anything suspicious in that area during that time period. F/Lt. Michael Shaw stated "The Michigan State Police have received over 200 tips in this investigation, but have not received the one that will solve this case." Shaw added "So far tips from citizens have led detectives across the country looking for information and possible suspects. Detectives are still working on every tip that comes in to us through our tip line, the family of Ally, crime stoppers and the public and are continuing to work on this investigation daily. This has not become a cold case, and detectives will continue to investigate every lead that comes into us."



Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police tip line at 855-MICH-TIP. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $8500.00 for information in this investigation. They can be contacted at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Here's more background on the case from our previous reports:

Witnesses called 911

On Saturday afternoon, Brueger was jogging along Fish Lake Road in Rose Township when she was shot multiple times. She collapsed on a front lawn where neighbors saw her. They called 911.

911 dispatcher: "Is the person who shot her ... are they still there?"

Caller: "No. She is laying face down."

Peck called it heartbreaking.

"This is just so random," she said. "I just ... I can't believe it happened."

Victim was nurse in Novi, graduate student

Brueger was a nurse at Providence Park Hospital in Novi. She was working on a master's degree in creative writing. She was an only child.

"Such a close, close-knit family. She and her mom were best friends. I mean, like best friends who did everything together," said Peck.

Brueger's mother wrote about her daughter in a social media post:

Ally was our beloved, only child. She was kind, thoughtful, considerate. She had a witty sense of humor but she was also a very serious-minded individual."

"It's just a wonderful family that didn't deserve this. She didn't deserve this, nobody does, but I mean to just be attacked from behind like that ... it's shocking," said Peck.

