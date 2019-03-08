20 Troy police officers disciplined for taking snacks from locked firefighters food pantry

TROY, Mich. - The Troy Police Department announced 20 officers have been disciplined for entering a locked firefighters pantry to access snacks and meal break supplies.

On Jan. 15, Troy Fire Department officials told police officials that several officers were going into the walk-in food pantry in one of the fire stations.

Police investigated the issue and 20 officers admitted to entering the locked room for snacks and supplies, according to authorities.

"The Fire Department has long been gracious hosts to Troy police officers, and has invited officers to partake in the snacks available at each fire station," authorities said in a joint statement from police and firefighters. "Police department personnel have allowed key fob access to all fire stations within the city, which officers use for meal and restroom breaks."

The fire station in question was recently remodeled, and snacks were moved from an open area in the kitchen to the locked pantry, officials said.

Police officers said they thought they were allowed to access the snacks as they had in the past.

"The Troy Police and Fire departments continue to enjoy a positive work relationship, as we have historically," the statement said. "Many Troy police officers also serve as Troy volunteer firefighters."

Authorities said all officers involved in entering the locked room have been disciplined.

The investigation is considered closed, officials said.

"The Troy Police Department holds our police officers to the highest standards and entering an unauthorized area of another city department, no matter what the rationale, is unacceptable," the statement said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.