2019 Honda Accord stolen from Bloomfield Township car dealership

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a stolen automobile complaint that was made Thursday.

According to police, a stolen automobile complaint was made around 9 a.m. Thursday at Page Honda on Telegraph Road.

The manager reported a blue, 2019 Honda Accord was stolen overnight. Several other vehicles in the parking lot were damaged and had items stolen out of them.

Detectives are reviewing video surveillance footage in an attempt to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 248-433-7755.



