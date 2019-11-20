WARREN, Mich. – A St. Clair County prosecutor has been appointed to the hazing investigation into members of the De La Salle Collegiate High School football.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office said Wednesday that Special Prosecuting Attorney Michael D. Wendling, of the St. Clair County Prosecutor’s Office, has been appointed to the case.

Warren police have been seeking charges against three De La Salle students. Two 16-year-old boys are expected to be charged as juveniles, according to the Warren police commissioner. An 18-year-old senior at the school, who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged crime, could face an assault charge as an adult.

According to authorities, a team dinner was held Oct. 19 and the younger players knew the hazing was coming. Some ran from their teammates. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said an investigation revealed the students allegedly held the victim to the floor of the locker room and used a broom during the incident.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said the victim in the case didn’t want the case to go forward and refused to be interviewed by police.

De La Salle forfeited its high school playoff game due to the allegations of hazing in the team locker room.

