DETROIT – Local 4 had a rare look at the life of a Detroit-based gang kingpin.

According to authorities, Corey Bailey, also known as Cocaine Sonny or C Murda, ruled the notorious Seven Mile Bloods Gang, and he did it with extreme violence.

Federal investigators said nearly 20 members controlled the entire 48205 zip code in Detroit. The area is known by gangs as the “Red Zone,” referring to the color of blood. Drugs, guns, murder and fear helped Bailey run the area, police said. He allegedly rapped about his exploits online.

When members started putting hit lists on Instagram, everything for the gang started to crumble.

Social media and cell data placed gang members at the scenes of crimes. Officers with the Detroit Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation flooded the area and made arrests.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of more than 20 firearms, including several high-powered assault rifles.

Using racketeering statutes, prosecutors charged multiple members of the gang.

The jury took about seven days before reaching their verdicts.

Bailey was sentenced to two life sentences and three 10 year sentences in prison after being convicted of RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

Orsalyn Peterson is Bailey’s aunt who loves her family. She couldn’t belive what her nephew was into.

“I just couldn’t believe all this was going on,” Peterson said.

Peterson spoke with Local 4 just after Bailey had been sentenced to life in prison.

“It tore me apart during this trial,” Peterson said. “It tore me apart during this hearing.”

Arlandis Shy, also known as Grymee, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of Rico conspiracy.

Keithon Porter is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

Eugene Fisher was sentenced to 90 months in prison after being convicted of two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Robert Brown was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted of RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.