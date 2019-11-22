SILVERWOOD, Mich. – A Lapeer County man was killed Thursday when he struck a deer in the roadway, causing his SUV to roll over and vaulted into a farm field, according to deputies.

Ronald Romanowski, 44, of Silverwood, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on Silverwood Road near Swaffer Road in Silverwood at 7:19 p.m. Thursday, police said.

He struck a deer in the roadway and his SUV went into the ditch on the left side of the road, officials said.

The SUV traveled in the ditch until the Swaffer Road intersection, where it rolled over the roadway and vaulted into a plowed farm field, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Romanowski was partially ejected by the time the SUV came to rest on the driver’s side, police said. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to authorities.

Officials said the road was closed for about two and a half hours for rescue and investigation efforts.

Romanowski was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.