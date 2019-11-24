WAYNE, Mich. – A 26-year-old man was killed in a crash at Venoy Road south of Michigan Avenue around 11:57 p.m. Saturday, Wayne police say.

According to a representative from Amtrak, Train 354 struck the victim’s vehicle while it was on the tracks west of the Dearborn station.

There were no reported injuries to the crew or 89 passengers. The passengers were taken to their destination by bus.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.