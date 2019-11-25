DETROIT – All lanes of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be open for travel this Thanksgiving weekend.

The tunnel has been experiencing intermittent closures for a $22 million renovation project. The tunnel is scheduled to close one more time this year, from 9 p.m. Dec. 5 to 5 a.m. Dec. 6.

Travelers who will be crossing the border are urged to have all required documents ready when they arrive to speed up the process. Travelers are also encouraged to give themselves extra time, as border crossing times are expected to be increased during the holiday.