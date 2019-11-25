Another UAW leader is stepping down today, this comes a week after UAW president Gary Jones’ resignation.

Vance Pearson, a Missouri union regional director and Jones’ right-hand man, has been indicted on embezzlement charges for allegedly spending thousands of union dollars on premium liquor, golf clubs and expensive vacations.

Pearson, who had been on paid leave, will be retiring and resigning from his membership in the union.

The union voted to begin Article 30 proceedings to expel both men from their leadership positions and memberships from the union, not waiting on interference from the federal government.

Jones’ Canton home was raided by the FBI in August, however no charges have been filed against Jones.