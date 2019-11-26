10 most dangerous Michigan roads for winter driving
Michigan is the most dangerous state for winter driving in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Michigan Auto Law compiled data to look at the most dangerous roads in Michigan during the winter season. Here are some of their findings:
- 14% of all Michigan car crashes in 2018 occurred where Michigan winter road conditions included snow, ice or slush.
- Approximately 8.2% of all fatal Michigan car crashes in 2018 occurred on Michigan winter road conditions which involved snow, ice and slush.
- 9.8% of all Michigan car crashes in 2018 occurred when the weather conditions involved snow, sleet or hail and blowing snow.
- 6.1% of all fatal car accidents in Michigan in 2018 occurred under weather conditions that included snow, sleet or hail and blowing snow.
The Michigan road segments with the most winter car accidents in 2018 are:
- Eastbound I-94 Between 41st Street and Paw Paw Road, Paw Paw Twp, Van Buren County – 54 Total Crashes, 5 Injury Crashes
- Northbound I-475 Between Atherton Road Ramp and S Grand Traverse Street, Flint, Genesee County – 53 Total Crashes, 16 Injury Crashes
- Eastbound I-96 Between the I-96 Crossover and 68th Avenue, Polkton Twp, Ottawa County – 53 Total Crashes, 8 Injury Crashes
- Westbound I-94 Between 66th Street and N County Line, Hartford Twp, Van Buren County – 53 Total Crashes, 8 Injury Crashes
- Westbound I-94 Between County Road 681 and 62nd Street, Hartford Twp, Van Buren County – 50 Total Crashes, 8 Injury Crashes
- Westbound I-96 Between 24th Avenue and Crossover East of 48th Avenue, Wright Twp, Ottawa County – 50 Total Crashes, 3 Injury Crashes
- Eastbound I-96 Between the Crossover East of 48th Avenue and 24th Avenue, Wright Twp, Ottawa County – 48 Total Crashes, 7 Injury Crashes
- Sprinkle Road Between Michigan Avenue and E Main Street, Comstock Twp, Kalamazoo County – 47 Total Crashes, 14 Injury Crashes and 1 Fatality
- Southbound US-131 Between 44th St Entrance Ramp and 54th St Exit Ramp, Wyoming, Kent County – 45 Total Crashes, 8 Injury Crashes
- Eastbound I-94 Between County Road and Crossover East of 30th St, Antwerp Twp, Van Buren County – 42 Total Crashes, 5 Injury Crashes
