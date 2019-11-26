Michigan is the most dangerous state for winter driving in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Michigan Auto Law compiled data to look at the most dangerous roads in Michigan during the winter season. Here are some of their findings:

14% of all Michigan car crashes in 2018 occurred where Michigan winter road conditions included snow, ice or slush.

Approximately 8.2% of all fatal Michigan car crashes in 2018 occurred on Michigan winter road conditions which involved snow, ice and slush.

9.8% of all Michigan car crashes in 2018 occurred when the weather conditions involved snow, sleet or hail and blowing snow.

6.1% of all fatal car accidents in Michigan in 2018 occurred under weather conditions that included snow, sleet or hail and blowing snow.

The Michigan road segments with the most winter car accidents in 2018 are: