WARREN, Mich. – Bouncers physically threw a man out of a Warren club when he fell asleep at the bar, critically injuring him, police said.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the victim was sleeping at Blue Finn, also known as Club Echelon, a club that has had numerous issues over the years.

"Here’s a file on them. They have nine violations pending as we speak,” Dwyer said. “Selling to minors, selling to decoys, fights, not cooperating with law enforcement -- the list goes on and on.”

Police said the victim was thrown outside and hit his head on concrete.

"Witnesses indicate that the victim in this case was seated at the bar when he fell asleep. A bouncer or two escorted him outside the bar and threw him down, and his head hit a piece of cement,” Dwyer said.

The bouncers then allegedly picked the man up and placed him in a car with two women, who drove him to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Yet another point of concern for police is where the bouncers were from to begin with.

“One of my detectives talked to the owner of the security company and he indicates that he hires ex-cons,” Dwyer said.