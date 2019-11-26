Secretary of State closes early Tuesday after experiencing network outages
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s Secretary of State closed early Tuesday after experiencing internet connectivity issues, making many services unavailable.
Secretary of State branch office transactions, online services and call center services were unavailable due to a state government network outage.
UPDATE: State government network outage has been resolved
Late fees will be waived on expirations Tuesday if customers complete their transactions Wednesday.
