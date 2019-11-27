MORENCI, Mich. – The Skelton brothers Tanner, Andrew and Alexander went missing from the town of Morenci, Michigan on Nov. 26, 2010.

When they went missing a nationwide search was launched and investigators have gone through wooded areas and ponds looking for answers.

They were last seen with their father. The case is still unsolved.

Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a vigil to pray for their safe return.

“It was hard to imagine a year, but now it’s nine years and we still don’t have any answers. It’s just hard,” Donald Zuvers, the boys’ grandfather, said. “Small town, we’re all family.”

The small town came together to share memories and say a prayer for closure in the case.

The boys’ grandmother, Beverly Zuvers, believes there’s someone who out there who knows something about the disappearance of her grandsons.

“If what you know brings three boys either home or allows us to give them a proper memorial, that burden will be released,” Beverly Zuvers said.

Alexander, Tanner and Andrew Skelton.

