HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Many residents in Highland Park are reporting seeing coyotes roaming their neighborhoods and police are on alert.

According to a study by Ohio State University, coyotes have adapted to live in densely populated environments while avoiding contact with humans.

“We live in their environment,” said Highland Park Police Detective Brian Menge. ‘They aren’t going anywhere.’

Menge said he sees coyotes when he’s out on patrol.

“We spoke to the DNR,” Menge said. “They aren’t going to come out unless they are a threat.”

Wildlife officials agree and urge residents to leave the coyotes alone and to use common sense for residents who have small dogs. Urban coyotes live off small animals like mice, birds, insects and more.

Contrary to popular belief, coyotes do not typically travel or hunt in packs. Groups of coyotes are usually families when the pups aren’t old enough to live on their own.

For tips on how to live safely with coyotes in your area, visit the DNR’s official Coyote page here.