DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a person who may have information about an arson after a pickup truck was set on fire on the city’s west side in September.

Police said a man was seen exiting a 2018 Ford F-150 that was parked in the 9200 block of Freeland Street about 4:10 a.m. on Sept. 25. The truck was later burned, police said.

Investigators want to talk to the man seen leaving the truck. He was last seen walking north on Freeland, wearing a red sweatshirt with a black Nike logo and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the arson is asked to contact Detroit Arson at 313-596-2940 or Arson Tip Line at 313-628-2900.