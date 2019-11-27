Looking to try the top cafes around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cafes in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Roasting Plant Detroit

Photo: AKIRA O./Yelp

Topping the list is Roasting Plant Detroit. Located at 660 Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit, the cafe and coffee roastery, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive cafe in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 270 reviews on Yelp.

Curious to know more?

Concerning signature items, "We source coffee directly from the best farms around the world, roast on-site at each Roasting Plant cafe and brew every cup to order from your choice of single-origin beans or custom blend," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties. "We invented Javabot, a state of the art in-store roasting, bean management and brewing system, to deliver the best cup of coffee in the world."

2. Narrow Way Cafe & Shop

PHOTO: EMILY JOY M./YELP

Next up is Bagley's Narrow Way Cafe & Shop, situated at 19331 Livernois Ave. With five stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and cafe, which offers juices, smoothies and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

We turned to Yelp for an overview of Narrow Way Cafe & Shop.

"The Narrow Way Café cares about the Detroit community and will provide the best quality coffee and baked goods experience in a stress-free environment," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

3. Avalon Cafe and Bakery

PHOTO: JESS L./YELP

Downtown Detroit's Avalon Cafe and Bakery, located at 1049 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly bakery, cafe and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 184 reviews.

If you're looking for more, we found these details about Avalon Cafe and Bakery.

As to what the business is known for, "100% organic flour in everything we make," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "Award-winning treats and sweets, great coffee bar, vegan options galore, full kitchen for three meals a day."

4. Delite Cafe & Deli

PHOTO: DELITE CAFE & DELI/YELP

Delite Cafe & Deli, a deli and cafe that offers juices, smoothies and more, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 46 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3135 Caniff Ave. to see for yourself.

We looked to Yelp for an overview of Delite Cafe & Deli.

"Organic coffee, Espresso shots, cappuccinos, hot chocolate, lattes, frappes, smoothies, fountain drinks, pastries, bagels, croissants, healthy sandwiches, subs, salads, soups and catering," it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

5. Milano Bakery

Check out Milano Bakery, which has earned four stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bakery and cafe, which offers soups and more, by heading over to 3500 Russell St.

If you're curious for more, we found these details about Milano Bakery among the Yelp reviews.

Yelper Tiffany T. raves, "This bakery has been a part of the Detroit community for decades. Long before our beloved Detroit started the Renaissance it is in now. They are old school, family-owned AND operated and make some of the finest baked goods you can find in Michigan."

