DETROIT – One case of E. coli has been reported in Michigan linked to tainted romaine lettuce, according to the CDC.

The exact location of the sickened person has not been revealed. This is one of 27 new cases across the U.S. Tuesday, the CDC said more than 67 people have been reported sick so far in 19 states.

Related: Nearly 100,000 pounds of salad recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

U.S. health officials have been warning consumers to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California.

The notice comes almost exactly one year after a similar outbreak led to a blanket warning about romaine.

Officials urged Americans not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn't say where it was grown. They also urged grocery stores and restaurants not to serve or sell the lettuce, unless they're sure it was grown elsewhere.

The warning applies to all types of romaine from the Salinas region, include whole heads, hearts and pre-cut salad mixes.

Officials said their investigation led to farms in Salinas and that they are looking for the source of E. coli tied to the illnesses.

For more information, click here.