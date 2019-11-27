DETROIT – Intense winds Wednesday took a large branch down onto a van on Detroit’s southwest side.

Neighbors said they heard a loud bang and went outside to investigate.

According to authorities, a 60-year-old man was driving a 833-I’m-In-Pain van on Regular Street when wind tore a branch from a tree onto the van.

The vans are used for transport for a local company that takes people to doctor’s appointments. Fortunately, no one was inside but the driver.

He was rushed to a hospital.