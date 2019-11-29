23-year-old man critically stabbed by unknown assailants, Detroit police say
Unknown assailants fled scene after stabbing victim
DETROIT – A 23-year-old man was stabbed by two unknown attackers Friday, Detroit police say.
The stabbing took place around 4:20 a.m. in the 19700 block of Waltham Street in Detroit. Police say the unknown assailants fled the scene after injuring the victim. The victim is listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAKUP.
