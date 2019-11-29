DETROIT – It is Black Friday, and chilly out there with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s and a bit of a breeze knocking those wind chills down into the low and mid 20s as you’re out and about early around Metro Detroit.

Skies stay mainly cloudy most of the day with a few sun breaks and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and a north wind 5-10 mph. It stays on the chilly side, but it’s a dry day Friday as we await a weekend storm moving into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

The weekend brings more wild weather with an approaching system Saturday that will start as some light snow and wintry mix around or just before lunchtime. Most of the wet weather now looks to hold off until the mid to late afternoon and should be mostly rain.

Some model data stalls the rain out until the later afternoon and evening tomorrow. I’d expect cold rain showers Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s at best so grab an extra layer and your rain gear for the Ohio State vs. Michigan game in Ann Arbor at noon Saturday.

Sunday will start with rain or a wintry mix and then warm up a little bit with scattered showers lingering into the afternoon. We should see highs at least in the mid to maybe upper 40s midday as cooler air comes back into play late Sunday.

A few showers last for the Monday morning commute, and then it’s mainly cloudy, breezy, and cool most of next week in the 30s to low 40s and no big storms showing up on our radar.