NOVI, Mich. – Crowds headed to stores across Metro Detroit on Thanksgiving to get an early start on Black Friday shopping.

Twelve Oaks Mall opened its doors at 6 p.m. Thursday, but some stores inside the mall opened even earlier. Mall general manager Dan Jones said stores continue to push up their opening times because customers want the stores open so early.

“The response has just been overwhelming. We have great crowds. Our parking lot stays about 90 percent full,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, the merchants love it, the customers love it and that’s why we keep doing it.”

Leah Van Ess was one of the many of thousands of people starting Christmas shopping early at Twelve Oaks.

“Three perfumes for $5.95 and normally they’re $18.95,” Van Ess said. “Everyone loves good deals.”

A Best Buy store was also packed.

"I hate to say it, I’m one of those guys every year, stands in line an hour early,” Frank Ulloa said.

What do you think of stores that open for Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving? Let us know in the comments.