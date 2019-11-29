Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 29, 2019
DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:
Hank Winchester searches for best Black Friday deals
Black Friday is the biggest holiday shopping event of the year, and it’s now in full swing. From deals on electronics to toys, anyone thinking about hitting the stores Friday afternoon will find good deals. Local 4 Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester is in Troy to find the best deals and check on the long lines at the mall.
