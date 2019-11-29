DETROIT – WDIV-Local 4 is the Detroit market leader across nearly all newscasts in the November TV sweeps period for Detroit (10/31-11/27), with first place finishes in key newscasts, access, and late-night programming.

WDIV Local 4’s first place newscast finishes include:

Local 4 News First at 4 is No. 1 in the 4 p.m. time period across all the key demographics. Delivering with a 5.8 household rating/16 household share, which equates to 100,000 households, beating both The Now (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (2.1 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/36,000 HH) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (3.4 HH RTG/10 HH SHR/60,000 HH). Our 4 p.m. posted marked increases across the key demographics, specifically +7% in Adults 25-54 rating and 18% in Women 25-54 rating over November 2018.

Local 4 News at 5 p.m. continues its nine-year winning streak and is the leader in the time period. Local 4 News at 5 p.m. delivered a 7.9 household rating/18 household share, which equates to 137,000 households, beating both WXYZ (4.2 HH RTG/10 HH SHR/73,000 HH) and WJBK (3.8 HH RTG/9 HH SHR/66,000 HH). WDIV posted marked increases across the key demographics, specifically +33% in Adults 25-54 rating and won the 5p.m. and increased 35% in Women 25-54 rating over November 2018.

Local 4 News at 6 p.m. continues its No. 1 position across all demographics , with an 8.9 rating/19 share/154,000 households as compared to WXYZ (6.1 HH RTG/13 HH SHR/106,000 HH) and WJBK (3.0 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/53,000 HH). WDIV grew YTY, holding its position as Detroit’s No. 1 newscast, +16% in Adults 25-54 rating and 19% in Women 25-54 over last November.

Local 4 News airing Monday through Sunday at 11 p.m. retains its title as Detroit’s No. 1 Late News delivering a 6.8 household rating/16 household share, which equates to 118,000 households. Local 4 News at 11p.m. beat WJBK’s 10 p.m. news with a 4.0 HH RTG /8 HH SHR /70,000 HH as compared to WXYZ (4.1 HH RTG/9 HH SHR/72,000 HH) and WJBK M-F 11 p.m. (2.8 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/48,000 HH). In addition, Local 4 News at 11 M-F p.m. is No. 1 across all the key demographics.

WDIV-Local 4 also continues to be the leader in late night programming, claiming the No. 1 spot with first place finishes in Ellen , The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live .

In the all-important access period at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! continue to dominate across all demographics with a 9.3 rating/18 share, which equates to 162,000 households compared to WXYZ’s 7 p.m. news and The List (3.9 HH RTG/8 HH SHR/68,000 HH) and WJBK’s TMZ/EXTRA (2.5 HH RTG/5 HH SHR / 44,000 HH). Wheel of Fortune/Jeopardy! grew 60% in Adults 25-54 rating and 75% in Women 25-54 rating over last November 2018.

At 6 a.m., Local 4 News Today, anchored by Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Jason Carr, Brandon Roux and Kim DeGiulio, delivered a 3.6 HH rating and a 16 HH share, which equates to 63,000 households, placing a closed second to WJBK (4.0 HH rating/18 HH share/69,000 HH) at 6 a.m.

In other dayparts, WDIV’s mid-morning talker - Live in the D – finished at a close 2nd in the time period and delivered a 2.4 household rating / 8 household share, which equates to 41,000 households. This beat The Doctors on WXYZ (1.7 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/29,000 HH). Live in the D finished at a close 2nd across the board increasing its coveted Women 25-54 rating by 57% over last November.

To cap off the November Sweeps wins, WDIV’s website, ClickOnDetroit.com, is the No. 1 media website in Metro Detroit (comScore/2019 to date), already poised to finish November with over 5 million unique visitors. In fact, our livestream of the parade this year delivered 107,846 views, that is 62% higher than the 2018 parade livestream on ClickOnDetroit.com. We also delivered an 18.4 Household rating /40 share, which equates to 320,000 homes tuned into the Parade on WDIV/Local 4 yesterday.