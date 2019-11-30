WARREN, Mich. – Fire crews and police are investigating after a house exploded in Warren just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The house is located on Le Fever Avenue near Nine Mile Road. After the explosion, fire crews battled large flames that overtook the home.

Neighbors for blocks said their houses shook from the explosion. One neighbor said the explosion was so powerful that they thought a car had struck their house.

Police said they believe it could have been a gas explosion and are investigating with a representative with Consumer Energy.

Authorities said it’s too early to know what caused the explosion. It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time of the explosion.

No injuries have been reported yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

