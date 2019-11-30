Fans line up to begin tailgating as Michigan Wolverines prepare to take on Ohio State Buckeyes
Game one of greatest rivalries in college sports
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines are taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday at noon in Ann Arbor. The annual game is considered one of the best rivalries in college football.
Local 4′s Larry Spruill was live in Ann Arbor this morning as cars started lining up to begin tailgating. Watch the video above to hear from fans as they prepare for today’s big game.
