WARREN, Mich. – Intense flames overtook a Warren home after a potential gas explosion just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The explosion shook homes for several blocks.

The house, located on Le Fever Avenue near Eight Mile Road, was destroyed.

Police said no one was inside the house when the explosion happened.

“It was craziness everywhere,” said Mike Rosen. “It’s unnerving. A little bit scary.”

Rosen lives in the neighborhood and said he heard and felt the explosion.

“The whole house shook and I could hear screaming outside,” Rosen said.

Glass, window frames and wood were scattered across parts of Le Fever Avenue as crews blocked off the area.

"I just hope, hope nobody was there and were with other family members or out for the night,” said neighbor Rose Riley.

Fortunately, that was the case. Police confirmed no one was inside the house when it exploded.

Fire investigators are working to pinpoint how it started. Police believe a gas leak could have been the cause, but Consumers Energy said it’s too early in the investigation to know what caused the devastation.