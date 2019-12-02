WHITE LAKE, Mich. – A family in White Lake lost everything Saturday evening when their home caught fire.

Megan Blades and her fiancé were out shopping for a holiday outfit for their 3-month-old son when the fire started.

“By the time we came back, everything was in flames,” Blades said.

When they pulled up to their house, they prayed their dog, Bentley, would be okay. Unfortunately, the nearly 2-year-old pup died in the fire.

As the family grieves for their beloved pet, the young couple has to start all over again. They lost photographs, electronics, clothes, the presents they purchased for Christmas and more.

They’ve lived at the apartment complex on Summit Ridge in White Lake for about 18 months. Their unit was the only one destroyed by the fire.

Now the new parents are struggling to get back on their feet.

Blades said they’ve been staying with her parents trying to take the loss one day at a time.

The couple said they didn’t have renters insurance because they were planning to move.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.