REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – William helmer is facing serious charges.

He’s accused of setting Dorothy Spinella on fire, burning 40 percent of her body, as she left as she left her Redford Township job in November.

Tuesday’s court hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor will detail all of the evidence against Helmer.

“Monster’s do that," said Spinella’s son, Bryan Morrissey.

Dorothy Spinella

Morrissey is in disbelief over what Helmer is accused of doing to his mother.

“When she does pull through it’s gonna be a lot of rehabilitation. I’m going to try to keep her burns from discouraging my mother," he said.

It’s unclear why Spinella was targeted, but Helmer, also known as Rusty, has a long rap sheet.

“He’s a 20 year plus convict. He’s killed people inside, he’s killed people outside of prison. He has escaped Jackson Prison once, in the 80s. So why is the Department of Corrections allowing this monster to be out on the street?” said Morrissey.

The prosecutor will try to convincec the judge that Helmer should stay in jail for a while longer.