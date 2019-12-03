YPSILANTI, Mich. – On Tuesday Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that in addition to calling Michigan’s 855-VOICES4 sexual assault hotline, survivors can now text 1-866-238-1454 to receive immediate help and support from trained professionals.

“This texting feature is an important way to make sure every survivor in Michigan has direct access to the support and resources they deserve,” Whitmer said. “I want every survivor in our state to know that your voice and your story matter, and when you’re ready to talk, we’re ready to listen.”

The texting feature is an expansion to the 855-VOICES4 hotline, which offers 24/7, free, confidential and anonymous support to survivors across the lifespan in addition to their family members and friends. The launch of the hotline in 2018 helped ensure the 40 percent of Michiganders without access to direct sexual assault services had somewhere to turn for help and support.

“The hotline and new texting feature give sexual assault survivors more options when it comes to where, when and how they reach out for help,” said Debi Cain, Executive Director of the Division of Victim Services within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Now more than ever before, survivors in Michigan have direct access to the support and resources they need for immediate help and long-term healing.”

The governor made the announcement at Eastern Michigan University during the fifth annual “Let’s End Campus Sexual Assault” summit, where she offered the event’s keynote address. The “Let’s End Campus Sexual Assault” initiative was started by former Michigan First Lady Sue Snyder with the goal of changing the culture surrounding campus sexual assault.

Visit www.michigan.gov/voices4 to learn more about sexual assault services in Michigan.

To learn more about the “Let’s End Campus Sexual Assault” initiative, visit www.MISaferCampus.com. You can also follow @MISaferCampus on Twitter and Instagram to receive updates.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, call 1-855-VOICES4 (1-855-864-2374) or text 1-866-238-1454 to receive 24/7, free, anonymous, and confidential counseling support.