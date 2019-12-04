Ex-Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden pleads guilty in scheme

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst who federal prosecutors say helped illegally funnel worker training funds over a number of years pleaded guilty in the case.

Jerome Durden entered the pleas Aug. 8, 2017, in U.S. District Court in Ann Arbor to charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and failure to file a tax return. As part of a plea agreement, he faces up to 37 months in prison.

Durden's attorney Judith Gracey told The Detroit News he's "doing the right thing."

Prosecutors in July 2017 announced charges. Former Fiat Chrysler executive Al Iacobelli was indicted in an alleged conspiracy involving United Auto Workers union vice president General Holiefield and Holiefield’s wife, Monica Morgan. Holiefield died in 2015.

Iacobelli and Morgan are awaiting trial.