Try these Michigan hard ciders that won medals in the 2019 US Open Cider Championship

DETROIT – Five Mitten-made hard ciders won medals in the 2019 U.S. Open Cider Championship.

More than 300 ciders spanning 24 different styles were entered in the contest.

RELATED: Blake’s newest cider supports nonprofit that provides jobs for homeless

Virtue Cider in Fennville picked up the gold medal in the “fruit cider” category for its Brass Ring cider.

Suttons Bay-based Two K Farms received the silver medal in the “cherry cider” category for its Cherry Cider.

In the “hopped cider" category, Blake’s of Armada picked up the silver medal with Fido.

Old Brothers Craft Cider in Homer won in the “spiced cider” category with its Wanderer cider.

Cranker’s Brewery in Big Rapids tied for the bronze medal in the “anything goes” category with its Cider Mill Donut. Houston Cider Company also received bronze for its Singapore Sling.