Cedar Point reveals plans for 150th anniversary: What’s new in 2020

Cedar Point revealed plans for their upcoming 150th anniversary season!

The Ohio amusement park offered some details on new rides, attractions and passes for the 2020 season. Earlier this year, they announced the Gold Pass -- a $99 pass that provides unlimited access to next year’s season-long celebration.

What to expect in 2020:

Ticket of a Lifetime

It’s an exclusive ticket that can’t be found anywhere on Earth; a ticket that pays the legacy of fun and thrills of Cedar Point forward for generations to come. The Ticket of a Lifetime is an opportunity that’s almost hard to believe – but it’s very real. So what is it?

Beginning in February, guests can enter for a chance to win a Ticket of a Lifetime – a ticket that affords them free admission to Cedar Point beginning with the 150th anniversary season and lasting the rest of their lives.

150 winners will be chosen throughout 2020 and each winner can enjoy the ride with three select family or friends for a total of four Tickets of a Lifetime per winner. Guests will have the chance to win online, outside the park and at Cedar Point.

Ticket of a Lifetime access includes unlimited admission to Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, free parking and more. Ticket of a Lifetime promotion not open to residents of New York and Florida.

Snake River Expedition

You’ll become part of the story aboard Snake River Expedition – a nod to the park’s former Western Cruise and Paddlewheel Excursions boat rides. Embark on riverboats scientifically designed for exploration and adventure and travel along the winding Snake River that surrounds Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island and the world’s first giga coaster, Millennium Force®.

Led by a member of Trapper Dan’s crew, you’ll be asked to help complete a secret mission that has you smuggling valuable bounty to safer waters. Live actors, special effects and exciting twists and turns will meet you around every bend.

Celebrate 150 Spectacular

What better way to commemorate the 150th anniversary than with a multi-sensory, nighttime celebration? The Celebrate 150 Spectacular begins with a dozen illuminating floats that pay tribute to the iconic turning points, innovations and celebrations in Cedar Point history. Over 100 talented performers, ranging from sailors and acrobatic beach bathers to whimsical dancing hotel associates will interact with guests along the parade route, dancing to an original score that inspires a new family tradition.

The Celebrate 150 Spectacular parade travels down the Main Midway and culminates into an epic street party at the park’s Celebration Plaza near Iron Dragon, where performances, dancing, pyrotechnics and music continue in an event fit for a sesquicentennial birthday bash. The Celebrate 150 Spectacular steps off nightly from June 12 through Aug. 16.

Live Entertainment

The Celebrate 150 Spectacular is just the beginning. The best bands from across the region and the nation have the chance to be a part of the park’s 150th anniversary with the new Bands in Residence program. Chosen artists and bands will showcase their instrumental and vocal talents with millions of guests as they perform at one of Cedar Point’s live entertainment venues.

Frontier Town’s Palace Theatre commemorates Cedar Point’s historic year with “Lusty Lil Celebrates the 150th.” Lusty Lil has been a staple at the Palace Theatre for years, and in 2020, she’ll pay tribute to classic moments and favorite performances throughout the Palace’s history. Her crew will join a live band and keep guests entertained while they set the tone for the future of Lusty Lil’s Palace Theatre.

French Quarter Confections

Powdered sugar, fresh-made fudge, cotton candy, waffles, funnel cakes and a cascading chocolate fountain come together just inside the park’s main entrance at the new French Quarter Confections. Let your imagination run wild with over ten sweet customizable toppings for the park’s famous funnel cakes, elephant ears and a new sweet addition, waffle-on-a-stick.

The Mac Shack

Food personalization continues at the new Mac Shack, located near Toft’s Ice Cream Parlor, where you can create your ultimate mac & cheese bowl. The Mac Shack turns up the heat when fresh, hot macaroni noodles are tossed into a massive cheese block and the hot noodles delicately melt the cheese around them.

Fresh cream is added and the ingredients are folded in together for the grand finale of a hearty and decadent treat. Optional toppings for each bowl include brisket, pulled pork, bacon and more.

The C.P. Juice Co.

You asked, and we answered! Cedar Point’s instantly recognizable classic fruit-shaped orange, grape, lemon and apple juice bottles return at C.P. Juice Co., located next to Scrambler. The modern take on these memorable drink vessels includes a slushie-type drink with choices of orange, grape, lemon and apple.

The C.P. Juice Co. will also serve fresh strawberry, banana, pineapple and kiwi strawberry fruit smoothies.

The Corral

Some of Cedar Point’s favorite foods, like cheese-on-a-stick, chicken fingers and hot dog-on-a-stick have always had their home at The Corral. In 2020, it’s undergoing an extensive transformation, along with upgrades to its famous treats. New hand-breaded chicken tenders, gourmet pizza with a focaccia crust, cheddar cheese, jalapeno or classic hot-dog-on-a-stick and the famous mozzarella cheese-on-a-stick will be the featured items at The Corral.

The Corral will be rebuilt from the ground up, creating a new walk-in experience with serving lines designed to deliver food quickly and efficiently.

Taste of The Point

Cedar Point is known for taste bud-tickling treats that are special to the park. Now, you can guarantee that you’ve tried them all (along with some new additions) with the Taste of The Point food tour. Receive a special dining passport that will take you on a journey through 15 of the park’s food locations to sample some of the park’s old favorites and new creations.

Stops on the Taste of The Point tour include Happy Friar for Cedar Point’s famous fresh-cut French fries, The Corral for the one and only hot-dog-on-a-stick, French Quarter Confections for a special anniversary funnel cake and Toft’s Ice Cream Parlor for one of three new signature milkshakes or a scoop of the signature anniversary ice cream flavor.

Upon completing the Taste of The Point, you’ll receive a free t-shirt to commemorate the accomplishment. The Taste of The Point can be completed over multiple visits in 2020.

Town Hall Reborn

The centerpiece of Frontier Town, Town Hall will welcome you to a fun and modern take on the 150-year history of America’s Roller Coast®. Town Hall will feature an interactive timeline that spans Cedar Point’s humble beginnings as a bathing beach and bathhouse to the multi-day family destination that it is today.

Planned exhibits include recreated displays of infamous Cedar Point icons, like Jungle Larry’s African Safari, the Earthquake and Rotor rides, Fascination and Hotel Breakers. You’ll have the opportunity to see rotating artifacts and displays that feature ride logo development and blueprints, concept renderings, scale models, breathtaking photography and more.

Park History Tours

Cedar Point’s history is rich with successes, failures, challenges and innovation. Two new history tours will guide you through these feats, highlighting major points of interest in the park and moments of evolution.

On new self-guided tours, you can download a special mobile app that will lead you to special locations inside the park. The tour will tell the stories of significant park additions and changes on the peninsula’s landscape. Learn more about the tour at Town Hall in Frontier Town.

In addition, new guided Segway® tours will give you the chance to climb onto your own Segway mobility device and be led by a park tour guide. The tour concentrates on the famous beach and boardwalk, Cedar Point Lighthouse and special highlights around the park’s perimeter. You can grab tickets and join the tour at Cedar Point’s Lakeside Gate, located near WindSeeker.

Celebration Central

Being a part of the park’s biggest moment in history requires some major commemorative souvenirs to take home. The Pagoda Gift Shop becomes Celebration Central for the summer of 2020, featuring commemorative and limited-edition park merchandise, 150th anniversary logo items, such as t-shirts, mugs, hats and collectable pins, plus retro logo and attraction t-shirts. A coffee table-style park photo book, produced with partners at Cleveland’s Great Lakes Publishing, will also be available.

Also new at Celebration Central, you can share your park memories by choosing one of three signature postcard designs and sending it to loved ones or friends – for free. Digital postcards can also be emailed from Celebration Central for free. Other postcard designs will be available for purchase.

Cedar Point Button Trading

Right next to Celebration Central, the former Hat Rack becomes the Button Stop, the hub of the new Cedar Point button trading program. Hundreds of designs, featuring current and former attractions, logos, phrases and more, will be available for purchase. Each operating day, you’re encouraged to trade your buttons with each other or with select park associates. Limited edition buttons not available for purchase will also be placed into circulation.

All guests are invited to customize and receive a special “first year” button for free. The button features a space to inscribe the year a guest made their first visit.

Keyhole Photo

In another nod to experiences of the park’s past, guests who have their photos taken by designated park photographers will have the option of a keyhole photo keychain. The keychain features the 150th anniversary logo and is available at FunPix Photos near the Jack Aldrich Theatre.

The Courtesy Corps

Cedar Point introduces a new take on a park staple known as The Courtesy Corps – park information agents who interacted with guests and provided information, all while standing on custom raised platforms.

Modern versions of these stands will be located throughout the park where visitors can receive park information, have their children’s height measured, pick up park maps and show guides and have general questions answered.

The Courtesy Corps stands will also feature photography and artwork depicting how they existed at the park so many years ago.

Cedar Point Legacy Walk

Our guests have been the figurative foundation for the park’s existence. Today, they can be a part of the park’s literal foundation at the new Legacy Walk, located at the center of the Main Midway.

The Legacy Walk celebrates families, guests, fans and visitors with inscribed bricks, set in a circular pattern. Whether a tribute to a family member, a celebration of an annual tradition or just for fun, the bricks of the Legacy Walk will display custom text, such as guests names, hometowns and years visited.

Legacy Walk bricks are available to purchase now and will be placed into the park’s midway prior to the start of the 2020 season.