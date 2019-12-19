Life Time kicking off New Year with free access to gyms, classes
Check out a gym Dec.28-Jan. 5
DETROIT – If your resolution is to get in shape, Life Time is making it a bit easier with Commitment Day celebrations.
From Dec. 28 through Jan. 5, Life Time locations across the country will allow free access to the gyms, as well as a number of classes.
Some events planned include 5K races on Jan. 1, a family workout day and an indoor triathlon.
Registration is required for free entry to the gyms and events. Register for the Commitment Days here.
Participating Metro Detroit locations:
- Bloomfield Township | 4106 Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Township, MI 48302
- Commerce Township | 2901 Commerce Crossing, Commerce Township, MI 48390
- Rochester Hills | 200 W Avon Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307
- Troy | 4700 Investment Dr, Troy, MI 48098
- Canton Township | 1700 N Haggerty Rd, Canton, MI 48187
- Novi | 40000 High Pointe Blvd, Novi, MI 48375
- Shelby | 14843 Lakeside Blvd, Shelby Township, MI 48315
