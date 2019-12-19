Life Time kicking off New Year with free access to gyms, classes

DETROIT – If your resolution is to get in shape, Life Time is making it a bit easier with Commitment Day celebrations.

From Dec. 28 through Jan. 5, Life Time locations across the country will allow free access to the gyms, as well as a number of classes.

Some events planned include 5K races on Jan. 1, a family workout day and an indoor triathlon.

Registration is required for free entry to the gyms and events. Register for the Commitment Days here.

Participating Metro Detroit locations: