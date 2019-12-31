LIVE STREAM: 2020 New Year celebrations from cities around the world
Watch live coverage as major cities around the world ring in the new year with celebrations and fireworks.
- 1100 GMT (6a ET) Auckland, New Zealand
- 1300 GMT (8a ET) Sydney, Australia
- 1400 GMT (9a ET) Tokyo, Japan
- 1500 GMT (10a ET) Pyongyang, North Korea
- 1600 GMT (11a ET) Hong Kong (light show but no fireworks)
- 2100 GMT (4p ET) Thailand, Dubai, and Moscow
- 2300 GMT (6p ET) Paris, Berlin
- 0000 GMT (7p ET) London
- 0300 GMT (10p ET) Rio de Janeiro
- 0500 GMT (12a ET) New York City
Watch live New Years celebrations below:
