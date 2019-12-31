32ºF

LIVE STREAM: 2020 New Year celebrations from cities around the world

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, file photo, Joey Flores, of California, uses his cellphone as confetti falls during a New Year's celebration in New York's Times Square. New York Citys counterterrorism czar expects Times Square to be the safest place on the planet Earth on New Years Eve. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
Watch live coverage as major cities around the world ring in the new year with celebrations and fireworks.

  • 1100 GMT (6a ET) Auckland, New Zealand
  • 1300 GMT (8a ET) Sydney, Australia
  • 1400 GMT (9a ET) Tokyo, Japan
  • 1500 GMT (10a ET) Pyongyang, North Korea
  • 1600 GMT (11a ET) Hong Kong (light show but no fireworks)
  • 2100 GMT (4p ET) Thailand, Dubai, and Moscow
  • 2300 GMT (6p ET) Paris, Berlin
  • 0000 GMT (7p ET) London
  • 0300 GMT (10p ET) Rio de Janeiro
  • 0500 GMT (12a ET) New York City

Watch live New Years celebrations below:

