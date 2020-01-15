Michigan community troubled by possible cat killer

ALLEGAN, Mich. – Residents in a West Michigan community have reported on social media that several cats have been found killed around their town -- sparking rumors of a cat killer.

The Allegan community members say several cats have been found mutilated in recent weeks, according to WWMT.

Melissa Gilbert, manager of a Shell gas station in Allegan, told WWMT that a man found a mutilated cat’s body in a bag while searching the dumpster for cans and bottles.

"There is not any cameras outside to make a visual who had done this. There wasn’t anything they can do to help us,” Gilbert said told WWMT.

Residents took to the Allegan Informed Facebook page, reporting it was not the only incident of a mutilated cat in the community.

Allegan police said they have had no reports of a cat related incident, but Gilbert claims police didn’t take a report.

“I think it’s because we don’t have any way to figure out who in fact done it, and maybe it’s not that much that they can do,” Gilbert said. “I find it absurd that someone would do that to an animal. It’s just not right."

Killing or torturing an animal is a felony in Michigan and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $5,000 fine and up to 500 hours of community service.