Michigan officials try to find solution for erosion creeping toward home on Lake Huron

LEXINGTON, Mich. – Erosion is creeping toward a home along Lake Huron in Lexington, Michigan.

READ: Creeping erosion just feet away from home on Lake Huron

Congressman Paul Mitchell and officials from the Department of of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy are trying to figure out solutions as the erosion inches closer. At least one home is only about six feet from the water.

The homeowner, Gary Smith, is crafting a makeshift seawall until a permanent replacement can be built.

“We’re trimming the trees off and were going to lay the branches across the breach in the neighbor’s seawall in case any water comes up in the next week or so,” Smith said.

Mitchell and the EGLE officials will be discussing how to prevent further damage.