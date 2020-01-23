Morning Show Insider: HOT!

DETROIT – Jason Carr: One day a few years ago I stopped by Plum Hollow Market in Southfield, a little gem on the southeast corner of Nine Mile and Lahser. This is my go-to place for steak-by-the-side that they cut up for you and wrap in paper individually. It’s an old school butcher counter and they even have the hand-painted paper signs showing what meats are on sale (the same guy has been hand-lettering these signs for eons).

Anyway, so on this day I’m poking around while they cut up my steaks. And my eyes land on a bright red and yellow container slightly smaller than a can of beer. It looks like a cardboard cylinder of pure fire. No. Check that. What it looks like is a professional-grade fireworks shell missing only the wick. The word HOT in all caps is stamped diagonally with licks of flame coming off of it. And the label says…

Walker & Sons

“SLAP YA MAMA”

CAJUN SEASONING

VILLE PLATTE, LA

I rotate the container to the back label (past a recipe for something called “Papa Dub’s Hot Dip”) and these are the ingredients…

Salt, red pepper, black pepper and garlic

NO MSG

ALL NATURAL

Kosher

Slap Ya Mama

The no MSG isn’t a problem; that’s why I have Accent pure MSG in my spice cabinet. But I’m intrigued so I buy HOT Slap Ya Mama dry seasoning (they have a sauce version, too) and also the presumably more mild version by virtue of its mellower color scheme. Little did I know what I was getting into.

Remember the first time you had Frank’s Red Hot sauce and you were like, this is the truth! Well THEY knew you loved it and came up with the ad campaign “I put that s—t on everything.” Genius marketing, really.

Slap Ya Mama needs to go on everything you make. I sprinkle it on my Trader Joe’s macaroni ‘n’ cheese (amazing), fish, chicken, dips, eggs, Bloody Mary’s—even a dash or two on steak. And if I ate salad or veggies I’d say on those, too.

Over the past couple of years I’ve successfully converted any number of friends, family and co-workers to the cult of Slap Ya Mama. Local 4 News Today executive producer Matt Morawski is a newly baptized congregant in this Church of Flavor and Spice. He has confessed to literally trying Slap Ya Mama on his cinnamon rolls(!). And why do I believe him?

This blog topic was his idea.

- Jason

Here’s what we’re working on for Friday, January 24th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Weekend Weather

Paul Gross: A steadier light rain develops by Friday afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius). Light rain Friday night may mix with some wet snow, but I don’t think we’ll see any accumulation. Lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). We’ll also have an update on the weekend rain / wet snow potential.

All Morning – Weekend Traffic

Another weekend means another list of construction projects. We will help us get around the projects, but, the weather could impact the plans. We’ll have the update.

6:10 a.m. - Fitness Friday

It’s a famous film style in India. In Metro Detroit, it’s also a fun workout. Rhonda tries out Bollywood Dance Fitness in full Bollywood garb.

6:40 a.m. - Your Neighborhood

We’re helping you turn your business ideas into reality. A local non-profit is helping entrepreneurs start their companies and turn a profit and it’s pretty simple!

