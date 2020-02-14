Flashpoint 2/16/20: Is the electoral college a fair system to use?

DETROIT – Twice in recent American elections, the candidate who became president did so despite having fewer total votes than their opponent. Is it time to revisit the electoral college? Or is it hands off a unique component of the American political structure?

And for years, Detroit homeowners found themselves overtaxed on their properties by some $600 million. This week it turned into a lawsuit against Detroit and Wayne County.

Segment One

Editorial page editor of The Detroit News, Nolan Finley; Stephen Henderson, host of WDET’s show Detroit Today; Vince Keenan, special projects manager for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s Department of Neighborhoods; Sandy Baruah, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber.