LIVE STREAM: Rod Blagojevich holds Chicago press conference after Trump pardon

CHICAGO – Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was freed from prison Tuesday night following a pardon from President Trump.

He was impeached and removed from office in 2009 on corruption charges and served eight years in federal prison.

Blagojevich returned home to Chicago early Wednesday, shaking hands and signing autographs after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year prison sentence handed to the former Illinois governor for political corruption.

Blagojevich, 63, hails from a state with a long history of pay-to-play schemes. He was convicted in 2011 of crimes that included seeking to sell an appointment to Barack Obama’s old Senate seat and trying to shake down a children’s hospital.

Trump, who announced clemency for 11 people on Tuesday, called Blagojevich’s punishment excessive.

