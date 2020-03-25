Social distancing scoreboard gives Michigan an ‘A’ for effort

DETROIT – When it comes to social distancing, Michigan is at the top of the class.

Uncast developed a “social distancing scoreboard,” which evaluates how every state is following and implementing social distancing in the battle against coronavirus.

The scores were developed using “human mobility data,” essentially looking at traveled distance for each state, assuming people who are staying home aren’t traveling, and therefore are practicing social distancing. (It’s a lot more technical than that, trust me. Read more about methodology here.)

On the scoreboard, Michigan received an "A" grade. The top grade counties were Luce, Livingston, Oakland, Kalamazoo and Ingham, which all saw 50 percent or more drops in distance traveled.

Wayne County also got an "A" grade, with a 44 percent drop in travel.

It makes sense -- Michigan has implemented among the strictest coronavirus distancing measures, banning all gatherings outside of a household, and issued a “stay-at-home” order for non-essential employees.

Social distancing and staying home are important tools during a pandemic to help “flatten the curve,” to make sure the hospital system isn’t overwhelmed.