New Hampshire mail carrier delivers heartwarming notes to graduating students on his route

CONCORD, N.H. – A mail carrier from New Hampshire found a unique way to honor graduating students along his route.

Josh Crowell is delivering congratulatory handwritten notes to Class of 2020 students -- who are unable to celebrate graduation with traditional ceremonies and parties due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Crowell says his daughter graduated high school in 2018, so he knows commencements are an important rite of passage. As he saw graduation signs along his work route, he wanted to congratulate the students who can’t walk across a stage this year.

Crowell delivers Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards along with the notes, which he signs, “Your mailman, Josh.”