DPSCD, DIA Launch 83rd annual DPSCD Student Exhibition virtually

DETROIT – Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) announced today, hundreds of students’ imaginative works will be showcased virtually through the 83rd Annual DPSCD Student Exhibition in partnership with the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) from May 18 – June 26, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the arts exhibition, traditionally hosted in a DIA gallery, has launched through a video featuring the artwork of students in grades K-12, for the first time in history. The video can be viewed from the DIA website and YouTube.

Students from 63 schools submitted 882 pieces, from which 232 were chosen for the virtual exhibition by a jury of local artists comprised of retired DPSCD educators and DIA staff. The artworks include ceramics, collages, drawings, videos, textiles, jewelry, paintings, photography, prints and sculptures.

“The Annual DPSCD Student Exhibition is a legacy that has lifted our students up and given them a voice. Now more than ever, it is important for our students’ voice to be heard through the form of art,” said Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, DPSCD. “Despite these uncertain times, we have worked together as we always have to uphold this tradition where Detroit students are recognized for their talents and pursuits. The District is appreciative of DIA’s support, and we look forward to the continuation of this distinguished event in years to come.”

The partnership between the DPSCD and DIA is the longest continuous relationship DPSCD has with an organization. Many of the students whose works have been featured in the exhibition have pursued successful careers in the arts, including New York-based fashion designer Tracy Reese, who has dressed the likes of former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Mario Moore, a New York-based artist whose works have been shown in exhibitions across the country.

“Creating art provides an outlet for students to express themselves in a very personal way which is why this annual exhibition is a point of pride for the students, their families and the DIA,” said Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA Director. “While we cannot host it in a traditional way at the museum, we are excited to showcase the talents of the students at DPSCD. We look forward to the online display of this year’s creativity and invite the community to enjoy the work of these emerging artists.”

The 83rd Annual DPSCD Student Exhibition is made possible with support from the Ruth T. T. Cattell Education Endowment Fund.

To view the virtual exhibition, visit www.dia.org and detroitk12.org.

Every year artworks are featured on promotional materials, this year, the digital promotional artwork selections are: