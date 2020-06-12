Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- June 11, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Prosecutors deny charges against Amazon driver arrested in Warren
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office denied a warrant request in connection with an altercation between a Warren police officer, who is White, and an Amazon driver, who is Black. That driver is 23-year-old Jaylen Bond. He was involved in a confrontation with an officer while he was delivering a package.
