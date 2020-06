Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

1 of 3 Louisville officers involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired

Louisville's mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired.

Mayor Greg Fischer said interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.