State says Detroit Region isn’t in ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19

The state’s website was incorrect and the Detroit Region has not been moved into the “high risk” category for spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to officials.

“Detroit is NOT at a high risk level,” the state told ClickOnDetroit via email. “This is our fault; the information on the website is wrong and we are fixing it.”