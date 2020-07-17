State moves Detroit Region into ‘high risk’ category for coronavirus (COVID-19) spread

LANSING, Mich. – The Detroit Region is now considered “high risk” for spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the state of Michigan.

The region is at or near 40 cases per million population on a seven-day average for more than a week. Cases have been spiking statewide since the beginning of the month.

State officials upgraded the Detroit Region to “medium-high risk” July 8 when new cases were beginning to trend upward.

It took fewer than 10 days for the region to move into the “high risk” category.

The Grand Rapids is the only other region at “high risk.”

The Lansing Region has since moved from “high risk” to “medium-high risk” on the map, while the Upper Peninsula, Saginaw, Kalamazoo and Jackson regions have been upgraded to “medium-high risk” from “medium risk.”

The Traverse City Region remains at “medium risk.”

