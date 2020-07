Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

What we’ve learned about the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old

A 10-year-old boy died after being shot in the chest on Wednesday afternoon, police say. According to authorities at around 1:05 p.m. the child was shot at the Warren Manor Apartments in the 21500 block of Dequindre Road. The boy died at 2:22 p.m. after being transported to a children’s hospital, officials said.