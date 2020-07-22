Update: 10-year-old boy shot in chest in Warren dies

WARREN, Mich. – A 10-year-old boy died after being shot in the chest on Wednesday afternoon, police say.
According to authorities at around 1:05 p.m. the child was shot at the Warren Manor Apartments in the 21500 block of Dequindre Road. The boy died at 2:22 p.m. after being transported to a children’s hospital, officials said.
Police previously said they believe the shooting was an accident.
Officials say eight juveniles between the ages of 10-16 years old were present during the incident. So far police have interviewed four of the eight children.
A weapon has been recovered from the scene.
There were no adults at the home at the time of the incident, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Stay with Local 4 News as we share updates on this developing story.
MORE: Local News