Update: 10-year-old boy shot in chest in Warren dies

WARREN, Mich. – A 10-year-old boy died after being shot in the chest on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

According to authorities at around 1:05 p.m. the child was shot at the Warren Manor Apartments in the 21500 block of Dequindre Road. The boy died at 2:22 p.m. after being transported to a children’s hospital, officials said.

Police previously said they believe the shooting was an accident.

Officials say eight juveniles between the ages of 10-16 years old were present during the incident. So far police have interviewed four of the eight children.

A weapon has been recovered from the scene.

There were no adults at the home at the time of the incident, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police say a 10-year-old boy was shot in the chest in Warren on July 22, 2020. A photo of the scene at the Warren Manor Apartments. (WDIV)

