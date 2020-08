Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Protest held in South Lyon as parents, students push for return to classroom

South Lyon Community Schools is getting push back from its open ended plan to start the school year remotely with no set time for students to return to in-person learning.

The school board voted on a plan on Monday night, but before the vote a protest was held. Parents are divided when it comes to how the school year should look.